Driver pulled free as car flips over in six-vehicle crash

Southbound delays after road between junctions four and five on M74 closed.

Crash: RTC has caused delays on M74. @mickreynolds7

A driver has been pulled free from the wreckage after a six-vehicle motorway crash.

The M74 southbound between Junction four at Maryville and junction five at Raith was blocked after the smash around midday on Monday.

Two of the four lanes have since reopened but motorists have been warned of delays.

It is believed four vans and two cars were involved in the crash.

One car was flipped over but the male driver was pulled from the wreckage.

Emergency services attended the scene and drivers have been advised to avoid the area.

No one is thought to have been hurt.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.