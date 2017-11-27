Driver pulled free as car flips over in six-vehicle crash
Southbound delays after road between junctions four and five on M74 closed.
A driver has been pulled free from the wreckage after a six-vehicle motorway crash.
The M74 southbound between Junction four at Maryville and junction five at Raith was blocked after the smash around midday on Monday.
Two of the four lanes have since reopened but motorists have been warned of delays.
It is believed four vans and two cars were involved in the crash.
One car was flipped over but the male driver was pulled from the wreckage.
Emergency services attended the scene and drivers have been advised to avoid the area.
No one is thought to have been hurt.
