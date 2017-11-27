Glasgow's mortality rate highest in the UK, study finds

Scotland's largest city recorded 1389.1 deaths per 100,000 people last year.

Health: Glasgow The city recorded 1389.1 deaths per 100,000 people last year. Danny Lawson / PA Archive/Press Association Images

Glasgow has the highest mortality rate in the UK, new figures have revealed.

The city recorded 1389.1 deaths per 100,000 people last year, against a UK average of 982.5.

West Dunbartonshire and North Lanarkshire also ranked high in the list, with 1300.9 and 1300.6 deaths per 100,000 people respectively.

The data, compiled by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), shows Blackpool has the highest mortality rate of any council area in England, with 1287.8 deaths per 100,000, closely followed by Middlesbrough with 1285.4.

Apart from the City of London, the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea had the lowest mortality rate of any area of the UK, with just 667.4 deaths per 100,000.

The ONS said: "Substantial variation in mortality rates between different local areas reflects underlying differences in factors such as income deprivation, socioeconomic position and health behaviour."

