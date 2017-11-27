  • STV
Burnt out car linked to murder bid on man in shooting

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

A car was shot at on Langmuirhead Road in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire.

Langmuirhead Road: Extra police patrols.
Langmuirhead Road: Extra police patrols.

A burnt out car is being linked to the attempted murder of a man in a shooting.

Another car was shot at on Langmuirhead Road in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, at 8.45pm on Thursday.

The 33-year-old man managed to drive off uninjured before later crashing his car near the roundabout on Lumloch Road.

Around five minutes later, a Mazda 2 was found on fire just off Lenzie Road near McCallums Caravans.

Officers believe it was involved in the shooting.

Detective chief inspector Martin Fergus said: "Thankfully the victim was not injured during this incident but we could very well have been dealing with a far more serious outcome and this type of reckless behaviour will not be tolerated.

"Extensive enquiries are under way to find these cowardly individuals and it is absolutely imperative that anyone with information comes forward to help the police.

"We believe that the silver Mazda found burnt out may have been travelling in convoy with another vehicle prior to the incident taking place."

He added: "I would appeal to anyone who was in the area, particularly around Lumloch Road, between 6pm and 8.45pm and may have noticed any vehicles acting suspiciously, or anything at all out of the ordinary, to please get in touch.

"There will be additional police patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the local community and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns to approach the officers who will be happy to assist.

"Information from members of the public is the key to us finding the people responsible for this crime, and no matter how insignificant it may seem, if you saw anything at all please let us know as it could prove vital to our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

