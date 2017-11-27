Robber targeted elderly man who uses walking stick

Patrick Altizio, of Rothesay, stole his 75-year-old victim's wallet on Bute.

Despicable: Police have thanked the local community for their help.

A man robbed a pensioner who uses a walking stick in a "planned attack".

Patrick Altizio, of Rothesay, stole his 75-year-old victim's wallet in the main town on Bute last summer.

The 37-year-old has been jailed for 33 months at Greenock Sheriff Court after being traced with the help of the local community.

The victim had just withdrawn a three-figure sum of money from a bank machine on Montague Street, Rothesay and was walking with the aid of a walking stick along Watergate via Guildford Square when he was approached from behind and robbed by Altizio on July 21 this year.

Altizio was found guilty of the robbery and sentenced on Tuesday.

Police officers involved in the investigation have said there is no place for "criminals such as Patrick Altizio" in the Rothesay community.

Area commander, chief inspector Paul Robertson, said: "This was a despicable and pre-planned attack on an elderly man whose confidence has been really affected by what happened.

"Thankfully this type of crime is extremely rare in Rothesay and the assistance of local people was absolutely vital in apprehending Altizio.

"I would like to thank them all for their support during what was a very concerning time for the community.

"I hope this outcome provides some comfort to the victim and sends a clear message that criminals such as Patrick Altizio have absolutely no place in our community."

