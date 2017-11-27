Fresh appeal to find gunman over Braehead shooting

The property on Kenley Road, Renfrew, is understood to have been the intended target.

Police: The alarm was raised around 11.50pm on Thursday. STV

Detectives have launched a fresh appeal to trace a gunman who fired shots at the window of a flat near Braehead shopping centre.

Police were called to the property on Kenley Road, Renfrew, which is understood to have been the intended target, at about 11.50pm on Thursday.

Nobody was injured during the incident and extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

The road was cordoned off after the incident, when it is believed several shots were fired.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5657030021001-braehead-shooting.jpg" />

Detective inspector Suzie Chow, of Police Scotland's major investigation team, said: "We would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Kenley Road late on Thursday night and perhaps heard a loud noise which could have been a gun shot, or noticed any people running away or vehicles driving off at speed, to please come forward.

"This incident will understandably have caused concern in the local community and we have additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major investigation team (west) via 101, quoting incident number 4209 of Thursday 23 November 2017 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

