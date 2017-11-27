Two men seriously injured by armed attackers on street

The assault happened on Hayocks Road in Stevenston, North Ayrshire, at 10.30pm on Sunday.

Hayocks Road: Neighbour tried to help. Google 2017

Two men have been seriously injured by armed attackers.

A 33-year-old man was attacked by two men with weapons on Hayocks Road in Stevenston, North Ayrshire, at 10.30pm on Sunday.

He remains at Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock in a serious but stable condition.

His neighbour, 29, came to help but was also assaulted by the men, who fled the scene. He has since been released from hospital after a serious head injury.

The attackers are in their 20s. One of the men is heavy and was wearing a white hooded top.

Detective inspector Mick Carr said: "This was a violent attack which left two men badly injured and extensive enquiries are under way to trace the people responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the Haycocks Road area last night around 10.30pm and witnessed a disturbance or anything suspicious to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

