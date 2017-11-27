Stereophonics announced as headliners at TRNSMT festival

The Welsh band will headline on the opening night of the music festival on June 29.

Stereophonics: Frontman Kelly Jones up for return to Scotland. PA

TRNSMT has announced that Stereophonics will perform as the opening night headliners.

The band will take take to the stage to close out the first night of the 2018 festival on Friday, June 29, at Glasgow Green.

TRNSMT has also announced The Script, James Bay and Jessie J will perform on the same evening.

Stereophonics lead singer Kelly Jones said: "TRNSMT line-up looks like a great weekend for all.

"Happy to be headlining the Friday and getting another chance to play in front of the beautiful, always up for it Scottish crowds."

Last week, TRNSMT announced Liam Gallagher would headline the Saturday night of the festival.

He will be joined that evening by the Courteeners, Wolf Alice and J Hus.

Geoff Ellis, head of DF Concerts said: "The announcement of headliners Stereophonics plus The Script, James Bay and Jessie J brings yet another brilliant taster of TRNSMT 2018.

"We were delighted to bring the news of Liam Gallagher's headline show to the masses earlier last week and TRNSMT's line-up is shaping up to be a brilliant celebration of world-class bands and local talent, over two weekends, for the first-ever time in Glasgow."

