Teenager missing for five days traced 'safe and well'
Megan Niven, 15, was reported missing by her family after she disappeared from Ayrshire.
A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing five days ago has been traced.
Police in Ayrshire say that Megan Niven, 15, has been found "safe and well".
Megan was reported missing after she was last seen at Kilwinning Train Station at around 9pm on November 22.
A police spokesman said: "Megan has now been traced safe and well.
"The media and members of the public are thanked for their assistance with this matter."
