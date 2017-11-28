Burst water main leaves hundreds of homes without water

Eight postcode areas in and around Glasgow have been affected by the fault.

Water: Engineers at scene of burst main (file pic). PA

A burst water main has left hundreds of homes without water around Glasgow.

Eight postcode areas have been affected by the fault on Argyll Avenue in Renfrew.

Scottish Water engineers are at the scene and trying to reconnect customers.

A spokesman said: "Our operatives are onsite looking at ways of introducing alternative supplies to restore and maintain customers water supplies.

"We understand and apologise for the inconvenience that this is causing customers this morning and will provide a further update on the progress of repairs as soon as more information becomes available."

The affected areas are G13, G41, G43, G52, G53, PA1, PA3 and PA4.

