OAP seriously injured after being hit by car near Tesco

A 73-year-old woman was struck by a Vauxhall Corsa in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire.

Coltness Road: She was taken to hospital. Google 2017

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a car near a Tesco.

The 73-year-old woman was crossing Coltness Road in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, when she was hit by a Vauxhall Corsa.

She was taken to Wishaw General Hospital in a serious condition following the crash near Earlston Street, close to Tesco, shortly after 6am on Monday.

A 54-year-old man who was driving the car was uninjured.

Sergeant Alasdair Marshall said: "I would appeal to anyone who was either on foot or driving on Coltness Road on Monday morning who may have noticed a black Vauxhall Corsa, or indeed the incident taking place, to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

