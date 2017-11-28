Burst water main causes shortages in up to 50,000 homes

Properties across Glasgow and the surrounding area have been affected.

Burst mains: Work to repair pipe under way (file pic). PA

Up to 50,000 homes around Glasgow have been hit by water shortages due to a burst main.

The pipe is believed to have ruptured on Argyll Avenue in Renfrew shortly before 5am on Tuesday.

It has left tens of thousands of homes with no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water.

Scottish Water has already reconnected some properties but others remain affected.

A spokesman said: "We attended this burst as quickly as possible and have made good progress in isolating it and rezoning the network to enable us to start restoring normal supplies as soon as we could.

"Although some properties will have had normal supplies restored quickly, others will take longer depending on factors such as their location on our network.

"We would like to apologise to customers who have been without water, or have experienced a reduction in water pressure, and thank them for their patience and understanding."

Renfrew, Pollok, Drumchapel, Cardonald, Hillington, Penilee, Williamsburgh and Craigton are all affected by the rupture.

