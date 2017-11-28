Cash and gold worth £600,000 stolen from Asian families

More than 50 break-ins have been reported across Scotland so far this year.

Asian gold: More than £600,000 of cash and jewellery taken (file pic). CC by Harsha KR

Asian families have been targeted in a series of raids across Scotland.

More than 50 break-ins have been reported in the central belt this year and more than £600,000 worth of cash and jewellery has been stolen.

The thefts have taken place in Fife and the west of Scotland, mostly in Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire, and Robroyston, Glasgow.

Valuable jewellery often gifted as wedding presents and handed down as heirlooms by Asian families has been targeted.

Police Scotland's detective inspector John Morrison said the Glasgow break-ins are believed to be linked.

"We believe that these homes are being targeted as it is only jewellery and cash that is being stolen," he said.

"We also believe that these crimes are linked and we are following a number of lines of inquiry in relation to them.

"Uniform and plain-clothed patrols have been stepped up in these areas and officers are also engaging with the public through local events and partner agencies to tackle this issue."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.