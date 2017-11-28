Man due in court charged with murdering restaurant owner

The 51-year-old was arrested in Germany over the death of Ansar Shah in Ayr in 1993.

Ansar Shah: Man being held by Police Scotland.

A man is due in court on Wednesday on suspicion of murdering a restaurant owner in Scotland almost 25 years ago.

The 51-year-old was arrested following the stabbing of Ansar Shah outside the Armaan Brasserie restaurant in Ayr on October 4, 1993.

He was transferred from Frankfurt, Germany, and is now being held by Police Scotland.

The man is due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Armaan Brasserie: Owner stabbed to death. STV

