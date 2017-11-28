Police appeal after medicine disappears during home call

The bag contained a number of drugs and went missing during a call-out in Paisley.

Missing: Medical staff were attending an address on Strathdon Avenue. google

Police are investigating after a medical bag containing a number of drugs went missing during a call-out in Paisley.

The yellow bag, which was either misplaced or stolen, went missing while medical staff attended a property on Strathdon Avenue on Monday.

The bag contained Amiodarone, Glucagen, Chlorphenamine, Clopidogrel, Glyceryl Trinitrate, Paracetamol, Adrenaline, Naloxone, Ventolin Nebule, Ipratropium, Aspirin, Diazemuls, Ondansetron, Tranexamic acid, Atropine, Benzylpenicillin, Diazepam, Dexamethasone and Lidocain

A police spokesman said: "These drugs, if taken without medication supervision could have potentially serious or fatal consequences,.

"We would ask anyone who has been offered these drugs, or may know of their whereabouts to contact Paisley Police Office through 101."

