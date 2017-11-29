Driver ambushed and taxi stolen in serious assault
Emergency services were called to Merry Street in Motherwell on Wednesday.
A driver has been ambushed and a taxi stolen, STV News understands.
Emergency services were called to Merry Street in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, shortly after 4am on Wednesday.
The man, in his 50s, suffered serious facial injuries and was taken to Wishaw General Hospital.
It is understood police have cordoned off an area near flats.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 4.05am to attend an incident on Merry Street.
"We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.
"One male patient in his 50s was taken to Wishaw General Hospital."
