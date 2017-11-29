OAP charged as woman dies after 'lying injured for days'

The 67-year-old was found injured in Clydebank before dying in hospital two days later.

Bell Street: Woman was found by out of hours doctor. Google 2017/PA

A pensioner has been charged following the death of a woman.

The 75-year-old man was arrested after the woman died at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Officers revealed the 67-year-old died on Monday, September 4, after suffering injuries in her home on Bell Street in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

STV News understands the woman had been lying injured in her house for days before being discovered by an out of hours doctor on the Saturday.

A man has been charged in connection with the death and is due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 75-year-old man has been arrested and is currently detained in police custody in connection with the death of a 67-year-old woman who died within the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Monday, September 4, after sustaining injuries within her home in Bell Street, Clydebank.

"A full report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 6.45pm on Saturday, September 2, from a GP to attend an address on Bell Street.

"We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

"One female patient in her 60s was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital."

