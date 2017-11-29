Van driver killed motorist in crash after falling asleep

Ion Rusu dozed off and his vehicle collided with a car being driven by Marek Majewski.

A van driver killed a motorist when he fell asleep at the wheel and ploughed into traffic.

Ion Rusu's vehicle collided with a car being driven by Marek Majewski after he dozed off, shunting it into the back of a lorry.

Mr Majewski, 25, died following the collision on the A9 at Dunblane on April 20 and a passenger in his Honda Civic was injured.

Judge Graham Buchanan jailed Rusu for four years at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday and barred him from driving for six years.

The 41-year-old previously admitted causing Mr Majewski's death by driving a Mercedes Sprinter dangerously, failing to pay adequate attention to traffic and falling asleep while driving.

The self-employed courier told police his job required him to drive up to 14 hours at a time between Scotland and England and he often felt tired.

