Man cleared of abduction and attempted murder charges

Francis Mulligan was accused of being involved in an attack in East Kilbride.

Court: He pleaded guilty to organised crime.

A man has been cleared of abduction and attempted murder.

Francis Mulligan was accused of being involved in an attack on Robert Allan in March 2015.

The charge features a string of claims including Mr Allan being forced into a car and driven 200 miles from Yorkshire to Scotland.

It is further alleged he was later taken to East Kilbride in South Lanarkshire and eventually shot in the legs.

Mulligan appeared for a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow, where prosecutors accepted his not guilty plea.

The 41-year-old instead pleaded guilty to roles in organised crime.

He is expected to return to the dock next year.

David Sell, 49, and Barry O'Neill, 37, remain accused of abducting and attempting to murder Mr Allan.

They are now expected to stand trial next month along with Steven McArdle, 33, and 37-year-old Martyn Fitzsimmons.

They face a number of allegations including being involved in a five-year campaign of organised crime.

The four deny all the accusations.

