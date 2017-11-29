Glasgow dancer dies after being hit by tram in Brussels

Anna Krzystek was representing Scotland at a performing arts conference.

Anna Krzystek: Dancer and choreographer was internationally acclaimed. Anna Krzystek / Oblivia 2010 by Eija Mäkivuoti

A dancer and choreographer has died after being struck by a tram in Brussels.

Anna Krzystek from Glasgow was in the Belgium representing Scotland at an international performing arts conference when the incident took place on Friday.

Creative Scotland, which employed Ms Krzystek as an interdisciplinary performance officer, paid tribute to her as a "unique soul" with a "great capacity for warmth".

She had been working with the national arts agency for the past year and previously co-founded an artist-led dance organisation in the city called The Work Room.

Originally from London, Ms Krzystek lived in Glasgow for more than 20 years.

In a tribute, Creative Scotland described Ms Krzystek as "an inspiring and passionate colleague applying her fierce intellect and curiosity and an extraordinary capacity for empathy and kindness to her work in representing and supporting other artists".

The organisation added: "She will be missed for her great capacity for warmth, for her mischievous sense of humour, for her infectious laugh and for her love of friends and family, whom she was deeply committed to, especially her mum, Grazia."

'She will be missed for her great capacity for warmth, for her mischievous sense of humour, for her infectious laugh and for her love of friends and family.' Creative Scotland

Before her work with the agency, Ms Krzystek performed in dance shows all around the world and spent 17 years as a key member of the award-winning Finnish performance group Oblivia.

Laura Cameron-Lewis, head of dance at Creative Scotland, who travelled with Ms Krzystek to Brussels, said: "Anna's artistic work cut a singular path which won plaudits all over the world for its uniqueness and uncompromising clarity.

"Anna herself was not difficult to work with, it was her work that resisted efforts to brush over it or squeeze it into other frames.

"It challenged you on its own terms and insistence of itself - this singularity which for me was synonymous with the singularity of her, of a unique soul within a universal continuum of humanity."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.