Commuters face disruption during five-month road closure

Aikenhead Road near Hampden will be shut from January 8 for works on sewage system.

Sewage works: Aikenhead Road will be closed for five months. Google

Commuters in the south side of Glasgow are facing five months of disruption during work on the sewage system.

The latest stage of the work will begin on Aikenhead Road near Hampden on January 8.

It will be fourth phase of plans to construct new sewers and associated manholes on Aikenhead Road at the entrance to Hampden Park and Ride

During this time a section of Aikenhead Road, from its junction with Prospecthill Road to its junction with Curling Crescent, will be closed with road diversions in place.

There be no access to the park and ride from Aikenhead Road.

Pedestrian access along the road will not be affected.

