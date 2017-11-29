Man from France 'murdered' Scots restaurant owner

Ansar Shah is said to have been stabbed to death in Ayr October 4, 1993.

Ansar Shah: Died outside Armaan Brasserie restaurant.

A man from France who was arrested in Germany has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Scots restaurant owner.

Ansar Shah is said to have been stabbed to death outside the Armaan Brasserie restaurant on Seafield Road, Ayr, on October 4, 1993.

Jagtar Singh was arrested in Frankfurt in connection with Mr Shah's death and transferred to Scotland.

Mr Singh, from Romans-sur-Isère in south east France, has been accused of murdering Mr Shah.

He made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Ayr Sheriff Court on Wednesday and was committed for further examination.

The 51-year-old was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.