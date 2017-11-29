Man in critical condition after three car crash on A80

The incident happened at around 5.15pm in North Lanarkshire.

Crash: The incident happened on the A80 at Cumbernauld Road. Google

A man is in critical condition after being involved in a three car crash in North Lanarkshire.

At around 5.15pm on Tuesday, a Mini was being driven eastbound on the A80 at Cumbernauld Road, Chryston by a 28-year-old man.

The driver appears to have lost control of the car, and it collided with a Volkswagen Tiguan being driven westbound by a 58-year-old man.

A Seat Toledo in the westbound carriageway was also damaged as a result of the crash.

The 58-year-old driver of the Volkswagen Tiguan was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he is being treated for head injuries.

Hospital staff describe his condition as critical.

The 28-year-old driver of the Mini was taken by ambulance to Monklands District General Hospital where he was treated for injuries to his upper body, he has since been released.

Sergeant Scott Sutherland said: "Extensive enquiries are continuing into the cause of the crash and I would urge any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward.

"I would also appeal to other motorists who were travelling on this carriageway shortly before the road crash took place to contact us, particularly if they have any dash cam footage, as these motorists may hold information that is significant to this investigation."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.