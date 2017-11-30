German tourist missing for days may have gone camping

Benjamin Koester was last sighted on Balgrayhill Road in Glasgow on Monday.

Benjamin Koester: Appeal for information about missing man.

A German tourist on a trip to Scotland has not been seen for four days.

Benjamin Koester was last sighted on Balgrayhill Road in the north of Glasgow on Monday afternoon.

Police believe the 32-year-old may have gone camping around Loch Lomond or Largs.

He was seen carrying a black holdall and may have had camping equipment.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Anyone who may have seen Benjamin, or who has information on his whereabouts should contact Baird Street police office."

