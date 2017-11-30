Man injured in collision between car and fire engine

The crash happened on Alexandra Park Street in Glasgow at around 10am on Thursday.

Glasgow: Emergency services called to scene of crash (file pic). © STV

A man has been injured in a collision between a car and a fire engine.

The man, believed to be the driver of the car, was taken to the city's Royal Infirmary.

He is not thought to have been seriously injured.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 9.59am today to attend an incident on Alexandra Park Street.

"We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and one male patient was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: "At around 9.55am today a road crash occurred on Alexandra Park Street at Alexandra Parade.

"Emergency services on the scene and no further info at this time."

