Woman, 80, dies after being hit as driver parked van

Elizabeth Alexander was struck by a blue Ford Transit in Port Glasgow last week.

Dubbs Road: She died in hospital. Google 2017

A pensioner died when she was hit by a van as its driver pulled into a parking space.

Elizabeth Alexander, 80, was struck by a blue Ford Transit on Dubbs Road in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde at 8.45am on Thursday, November 23.

She was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital but later died on Tuesday. Her family have been informed.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

