CCTV appeal after man's teeth knocked out in assault

The victim was punched when he got off a train at Paisley Gilmour Street.

CCTV: Police are looking to trace the man pictured. BTP

A CCTV appeal has been launched after a man had his teeth knocked out when he was punched at a train station.

The victim, who is in his 40s, was assaulted by another man at Paisley Gilmour Street station after leaving a train at around 7.30pm on Saturday, November 11.

British Transport Police are investigating the incident and have now released CCTV images to trace the man involved.

The attacker is a white man with an average build and short brown hair.



At the time of the incident he was wearing a black jacket with black trousers.

Anyone who recognises the man or who has any information regarding this incident should contact British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting reference 493 of 31/10/2017.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111.

