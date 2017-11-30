Boy, 16, charged with killing pensioner outside pub

The teenager is accused of attacking Henry Lee at the Four Seasons Bar in Saltcoats.

Henry Lee: He died in hospital. Google 2017

A teenager has appeared in court charged with killing a pensioner outside a pub in North Ayrshire.

The 16-year-old is accused of attacking Henry Lee at the Four Seasons Bar on Green Street in Saltcoats.

Mr Lee, 66, died in hospital two days after the alleged attack on Tuesday, November 21.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made no plea and was released on bail.

The youngster is expected to appear in court at a later date.

