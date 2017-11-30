Boy's Trolley for the Elderly revealed at science centre

Aidan McCann, 14, came up with the idea to help his 75-year-old grandmother.

Trolley: Aidan McCann was just 11 when he designed the cart. STV

A shopping trolley with an adjustable height designed by a schoolboy has gone on display at the Glasgow Science Centre.

Aidan McCann was just 11 when he came up with the idea to help his 75-year-old grandmother Lydia, who is just 4ft 11in.

The Trolley for the Elderly, designed as part of the Scottish Engineering Leaders Awards, has been built by engineering students at Strathclyde University.

Dr Susan Scurlock, chief executive of Primary Engineer, said: "The competition shows us the huge potential in young people to identify and solve problems in the world.

"What is wonderful is that now Aidan's invention will go on to inspire future inventors, entrepreneurs and engineers visiting the Science Centre."

Aidan's trolley now joins a long and illustrious list of Scottish inventions.

Design: The trolley's height can be adjusted with a switch. STV

The youngster witnessed how his grandmother struggled to carry groceries from the shops and perform other physically demanding tasks due to her height.

Aidan said: "When my gran saw it, she really loved it. It was designed for her.

"When I saw the working trolley for the first time I was amazed. It's an amazing piece of engineering and it was amazing to see it come to life.

"I'd love to be an engineer now."

The schoolboy submitted his idea to the national inventor competition while he was in Cromarty Primary School in the Highlands.

The trolley has sparked huge interest in the competition this year, with nearly 12,000 entries from primary and secondary pupils in Scotland last year.

Dr Andrew McLaren, vice-dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Strathclyde, said: "The UK is currently estimated to be short of around 20,000 graduate engineers annually which creates a significant skills gap in the sector and a challenging future.

"The work of Primary Engineer is exactly the type of programme to help ignite a passion for engineering in young people, and will go a long way to inspiring future generations of inventors for our sector.

"Aidan's trolley invention showed creativity and ingenuity, two of the most important traits in an engineer's inventory.

"He has identified a specific challenge and proposed an innovative solution that really catches the imagination of the public."

