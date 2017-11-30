Fresh search for pensioner who vanished six months ago

John Smith was last seen near Machrie golf club on the isle of Arran on May 30.

Missing: John Smith was last seen on May 30. Police Scotland / Google

New searches are to take place for a vulnerable pensioner who hasn't been seen for six months.

John Smith disappeared from his home on the isle of Arran on May 30, sparking a response from the mountain rescue team and coastguard.



The 77-year-old was last seen near Machrie Golf Club by a neighbour at around 6.10pm that day and was understood to be heading to meet a friend, but never arrived.

John is described as white, around 5ft 4ins tall with a slim build and short grey hair.

On May 30 he was wearing a dark jacket, dark trousers, a woolly hat and brown hiking boots.

Police will be carrying out searches on Sunday and Monday next week.

Chief Inspector Brian Shaw said: "Extensive enquiries and rigorous land searches have been carried out in order to trace John, however despite our efforts he is still missing.

"Our officers have been working alongside Arran Mountain Rescue, RNLI, the RAF and the Coastguard and will be carrying out further ground searches on Sunday and Monday December 10 and 11.

"We remain committed to finding John and would urge the local community, who have been very supportive, to continue to assist us by passing on any information which could help our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Lamlash/Irvine Police Station via 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.