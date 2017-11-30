Huge fire rips through Indian restaurant in Glasgow

The blaze broke out just before 3pm on Victoria Road in the south side of the city.

Blaze: Six appliances are attending the fire. STV

A huge fire has ripped through an Indian restaurant in the south side of Glasgow.

The blaze, which broke out just before 3pm, is believed to have started at the Kebabish Grill on Victoria Road in Govanhill.

Six fire engines, an aerial appliance and control unit are on the scene.

Residents who couldn't return to their homes were being invited to shelter at nearby Govanhill Baths.

A Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We can confirm we are in attendance at a fire on Victoria Road.

"We currently have six fire engines, an aerial appliance and a control unit on the scene."

STV

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.