Collision between two vans and car partially blocks road

Ambulances have been sent to the scene of the crash on the A737 near Dalry.

A three-vehicle crash has left the A737 in North Ayrshire partially blocked.

Emergency services were called after two vans and a car were involved in the crash near Dalry.

The crash was reported around 9am on Friday, police said.

Ambulances have been sent to the scene and officers are directing traffic around the vehicles.

