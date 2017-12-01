Firefighter hurt as ceiling collapses in restaurant blaze

The man, along with two women, was injured in the fire at Kebabish Grill in Glasgow.

Kebabish: Restaurant gutted by fire. STV

A firefighter has been injured after a ceiling collapsed while a blaze ripped through an Indian restaurant.

The man, along with two women, was taken to hospital after the fire at Kebabish Grill on Victoria Road in Govanhill, Glasgow.

STV News understands the firefighter suffered facial injuries when the ceiling collapsed on him at 2.45pm on Thursday.

Fire: The restaurant remains cordoned off. STV

Emergency crews, including ten fire engines and five ambulances, were called to the blaze.

The restaurant has been destroyed in the fire, with nearby flats also severely damaged.

Residents fled to safety by climbing out their windows during the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We can confirm a firefighter was taken to hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We dispatched five ambulances, a manager and our special operations response team to the scene.

"Three patients, one male and two females, were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital."

A woman who lives in the flats said: "I don't think we will be back in any time soon. I need to get in to get stuff.

"I wasn't in at the time and I've left my phone and I need to get clothes and things if I'm out for the next week.

"I wasn't in at the time but a neighbour rescued my husband. Thank God he got out."

