Gang attack man with baseball bats in murder bid

The victim was walking on Inverleith Street in Glasgow when he was assaulted by three men.

Assault: Attackers fled in Ford Transit. Google 2017/STV

A man has been seriously injured after being attacked by a gang with baseball bats in an attempted murder.

The 26-year-old victim was walking on Inverleith Street near Craigleith Street in the east end of Glasgow when he was assaulted by three men.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with life-threatening injuries following the incident at 8pm on Sunday. The man has since been released.

The attackers fled in a silver Ford Transit van with dark racing stripes over the bonnet.

Before the attack, the man was in an argument with a driver of a silver Vauxhall Corsa on Murrayfield Street.

The driver made off through a red light towards Carntyne Road.

Officers believe the two incidents could be linked.

Detective constable David Adam said: "This would appear to have been an unprovoked and violent attack which left a man with life-threatening injuries and therefore it is vital that we trace the men involved.

"There is a Chinese takeaway (Panda Chinese Takeaway) near to where the first altercation took place on Murrayfield Street and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area who may have seen an altercation take place to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.