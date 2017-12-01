  • STV
  • MySTV

Prisoner handcuffed guard to toilet handrail in escape

STV

Jamie Roy slipped the restraints from his wrist at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Escape: Roy has been jailed for 18 months.
Escape: Roy has been jailed for 18 months. Police Scotland

A prisoner who went on the run after handcuffing a security officer to a hospital toilet has been jailed for 18 months.

Jamie Roy, 25, slipped the slackened restraints from his wrist in a toilet while attached to G4S officer Karen Selley on a long chain.

He attached the handcuffs to a handrail and pushed past Ms Selley on his way out of the room in Glasgow Royal Infirmary in August.

Roy went on to commit further crimes in the days after his escape before he was tracked down by police in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire.

On Friday, at Glasgow Sheriff Court, Roy pleaded guilty to a string of charges including breaking into a house in Anniesland, Glasgow, attempting to defeat the ends of justice, stealing a car and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

'During the course of the day Roy requested that his handcuff was slackened.'
Fiscal depute Louise MacNeil

The offences took place between March 20 and August 13.

Roy was jailed for 18 months, a sentence which will start when his current three years and three months jail term finishes.

Sheriff Norman Ritchie QC said: "You have caused upset and heartbreak to other people but you are doing the same to yourself and from what your lawyer said, you want to make something of your life in due course - that's in your control, that's in your hands."

The court heard that while on remand at HMP Barlinnie, Roy was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary on August 5 after suffering a number of seizures.

Procurator fiscal depute Louise MacNeil said the father-of-one was kept in to be monitored and was always watched by two G4S officers.

She said: "On August 9, during the course of the day, Roy requested that his handcuff was slackened."

The prosecutor said Roy asked to take a "comfort break", while he was handcuffed to Ms Selly only.

She added: "He requested to use the toilet, the door of the toilet was closed to enable him to do so, however, he remained chained to Miss Selley who was standing behind the door.

"Roy thereafter pushed the door open wearing no handcuffs, Ms Selley attempted to restrain him but the accused pushed passed her and ran off."

'His apprehension involved in excess of 20 police officers, two police divisions, firearms unit on standby, surveillance of the accused and the dog branch'
Fiscal depute Louise MacNeil

The court heard Ms Selley could not follow because she was still attached to the rail in the bathroom.

Roy was seen on CCTV leaving a fire exit on the ground floor.

Ms MacNeil said: "His apprehension involved in excess of 20 police officers, two police divisions, a firearms unit on standby, surveillance of the accused and the dog branch."

On August 13, after stealing a car in Motherwell, police found Roy in a lane in Wishaw crouching behind bins.

He refused requests to get down and show his hands but when an officer drew his baton, Roy complied.

Roy threw a set of keys from the stolen car away and officers restrained him.

The court heard he was aggressive and threatened police and their families.

Defence lawyer Craig Grimes said when Roy absconded it was "without planning" and he "doesn't recall using the nasty words" used towards the police.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.