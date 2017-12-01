Girl, 15, sexually assaulted near newspaper offices

The attack happened between Renfield Street and Cowcaddens Road in Glasgow.

Assault: Path has been cordoned off. STV

A 15-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted in Glasgow.

The attack happened between Renfield Street and Cowcaddens Road at 9.20pm on Thursday.

Officers have cordoned off a path near the Herald and Times offices.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police enquiries are at an early stage following a report of a 15-year-old woman being sexually assaulted near a pathway between Renfield Street and Cowcaddens Road at around 9.20pm on Thursday.

"Officers are currently carrying out enquires in the area to establish the exact circumstances of this incident."

