Bogus taxi driver jailed for raping teenage passenger

The 18-year-old woman was targeted after a night out with friends in Glasgow.

Crime: Mohammed Maqsood was jailed for six years. Police Scotland

A man who raped a teenager after she mistook him for a private hire taxi driver has been jailed for six years.

Mohammed Maqsood attacked the 18-year-old woman in Thornliebank, East Renfrewshire, on December 5 last year.

The victim had been on a night out with friends in Shawlands, Glasgow, when she got into Maqsood's car.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the rape took place near Eastwood Crescent in Thornliebank.

Maqsood, of Pollokshaws, was arrested nine days after the rape and found guilty last month.

'Maqsood targeted this young woman who had simply been enjoying a night out with her friends.' Detective inspector Graeme McLachlan

Officers have described the attack as "appalling".

Detective inspector Graeme McLachlan said: "We welcome the conviction of Mohammed Maqsood and acknowledge the sentence handed out today.

"Maqsood targeted this young woman who had simply been enjoying a night out with her friends.

"Despite her appalling ordeal, she had the courage to speak out about what happened to her and I would like to thank her for her bravery in reporting this to police and having the courage to provide her evidence in court."

Mr McLachlan said the force is committed to supporting victims of sexual crimes and tracking down offenders.

He added: "All reports of sexual crime are treated with the utmost seriousness and it's never too late to come forward."

