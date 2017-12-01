Rangers poised for fresh share issue after AGM vote
The move will raise new capital for the Ibrox club, which has been running at a loss.
The Rangers board will be allowed to press ahead with plans for a fresh share issue after the move was approved at the club's annual general meeting.
Chairman Dave King first proposed a new share issue at last year's AGM but missed the target of 75% support by just 0.5%.
This time round resolution 11 was backed by 78.3% of shareholders.
As a result the Ibrox board can issue new shares in a bid to raise further capital for the club, which has been running at a loss.
A Rangers statement said: "The company is pleased to declare the outcome of the AGM. Resolutions 1 to 10 were successfully passed as ordinary resolutions.
"Resolution 11 was passed as a special resolution. The board is delighted to see such support from its shareholders.
"The success on Resolution 11 paves the way for a share issue."
