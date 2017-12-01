Second suspect cleared of murder bid outside school

Martyn Fitzsimmons, 37, was accused of being involved in an attack on Ross Monaghan.

Police: St George's Primary School in Penilee. STV

A second suspect has been cleared of a murder bid on a father outside a school.

Martyn Fitzsimmons, 37, was accused of being involved in an attack on Ross Monaghan in January this year.

The incident is said to have occurred at St George's primary school in Penilee, Glasgow.

On Friday, prosecutors accepted his not guilty plea to the allegation.

Fitzsimmons instead pleaded guilty to two firearms charges as well as concealing criminal property during the hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

He will return to the dock next year.

Fitzsimmons' co-accused on the shooting charge, Mark Richardson, 30, was last week cleared of involvement.

Three men will go on trial later this month to face a number of allegations including being involved in a five-year campaign of organised crime.

David Sell, 49; Barry O'Neill, 37, and Steven McArdle, 33, deny all the accusations.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.