Gary Weir murder: last accused walks free from court

A jury found Michael Gentles, 21, not guilty of murdering Mr Weir, 24, on August 7 last year.

Police: Gary Weir was fatally stabbed after attending a 21st birthday party.

A man has walked free from court after being cleared of stabbing a 24 year-old through the heart outside a social club.

Gary Weir died in hospital after an incident outside Shettleston Juniors social club after a 21st birthday party in Glasgow last year.

A jury found Michael Gentles, 21, not guilty of murdering Mr Weir, 24, on August 7 last year on Old Shettleston Road.

He was also cleared of attempting to murder David Shannon, Gary Phinn and James Phinn.

There was shouting, screaming and crying in the High Court in Glasgow when the verdicts were announced.

Relatives of Mr Weir stormed out and one woman swore at the verdict.

Judge Lord Mulholland told Mr Gentles: "In light of the verdicts from the jury you are discharged from the dock and are free to go."

The court heard that a fight broke out after revellers from the 21st party clashed with another group who had been drinking in the nearby Marquis Bar.

Mr Weir was stabbed in the heart and died.

Three of his friends, Mr Shannon and Gary and James Phinn, were also stabbed in the incident which broke out after a cigarette was flicked into the crowd.

In evidence Mr Gentles said: "I'm no killer. "

He claimed he saw his former co-accused John Kelly, 22, from Glasgow, who was earlier cleared of murder make two stabbing motions towards Mr Weir.

Mr Kelly told the court the only person he saw with a knife was Mr Gentles and added: "When he was fighting with people I think he was using it against them.

"The knife was in his right hand.

"I was shocked I just couldn't believe it."

John Kelly, Adam Williams, Liam Stead and John Graham, all 21 and from Glasgow, who were all accused of murder and attempted murder walked free from court during the trial after prosecutor Bill McVicar withdrew the charges against them.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.