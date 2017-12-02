Four women seriously injured as car overturns on M8

The crash happened on the route heading westbound near the Glasgow Fort Shopping Centre.

M8: Road was closed for several hours. Traffic Scotland

Four women have been seriously injured after a car smashed into a barrier and overturned on the M8.

The crash happened on the route heading westbound near the Glasgow Fort Shopping Centre, Provanhall.

A red Suzuki Swift hit a kerb and smashed into a safety barrier before overturning onto a grass verge at 6.50pm on Friday.

The 66-year-old driver and two passengers, aged 59 and 67, were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Another passenger, 56, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious condition.

Officers closed a stretch of the road for several hours to allow an investigation to be carried out.

Police constable Thomas Lynch said: "This was an incident which has left four women with serious injuries.

"Police officers are carrying out enquiries to piece together the exact circumstances of the incident and would appeal to anybody who may have seen the car prior to the crash taking place to come forward.

"The M8 would have been extremely busy at that time of night, with people heading home from work or perhaps going to and from the Glasgow Fort Shopping Centre."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.