Scot 'tortured' in India to remain in police custody

Jaghtar Singh Johal, from Dumbarton, is to be held for at least another two days.

India: He will appear in court again on Monday. Sikh Channel

A Scot allegedly tortured in India is to be held by police for at least another two days.

Jagtar Singh Johal, from Dumbarton, remains in custody despite no official charges being brought against him.

Mr Johal is claimed to have had his genitals, nipples and earlobes electrocuted by police after being arrested in Jalandhar in the state of Punjab.

The 30-year-old has been accused of conspiracy to murder prominent right-wing Hindu leaders.

Police also claim he was involved in the murder of a Christian priest.

Mr Johal appeared for a brief hearing on Saturday but his custody was extended for another two days.

He is due to make his tenth appearance in court on Monday, marking a month since the Sikh activist and newlywed was arrested while shopping with his wife.

His family said they are no further forward in their campaign to free him.

