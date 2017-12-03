Man seriously hurt in street attack by gang of teenagers

The 44-year-old was assaulted by as many as six teenagers in Shettleston, Glasgow.

Kenmore Street: Gang aged between 16 and 18. Google 2017/PA

A man has been seriously injured after being attacked by a gang of teenagers.

The 44-year-old was assaulted by as many as six teenagers on Kenmore Street in Shettleston, Glasgow.

The gang, aged between 16 and 18, ran towards Shettleston Road following the assault at 11.30pm on Saturday.

Officers said the man, who was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, was walking with his partner.

Detective constable Eilidh Marshall said: "This was what appears to be an unprovoked attack on an innocent man, who was in the company of his partner at the time making their way home, and therefore it is vital that we find those responsible.

"Shettleston Road has a number of pubs, shops and takeaways and therefore there may have been people in the area at that time of night who may have seen the group of youths before, during or after the incident.

"We would appeal to anyone who has any information to come forward and contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

