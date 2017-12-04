Armed police for Celtic v Anderlecht amid UK terror threat
Increased bag searches and road closures will also be in place at Celtic Park.
Armed police will be on patrol when Celtic face Anderlecht in the Champions League.
Increased bag searches and road closures will also be in place for the tie at Celtic Park on Tuesday.
Around 60,000 fans are expected to attend the match, which starts at 7.45pm.
Superintendent Alan Murray said: "The overall policing plan will include additional security measures in and around the stadium, such as road closures."
He added: "I would like to emphasise that the security measures, which includes the presence of armed officers, are not in response to any particular threat as there is no intelligence to suggest that.
"Similar measures have been introduced across a number of stadia.
"I would also like to take this opportunity to remind those attending to be aware of restrictions on what you can bring into the stadium.
"Additionally, anyone intent in causing disorder or hate crime can be expected to be arrested by police."
