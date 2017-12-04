Armed police for Celtic v Anderlecht amid UK terror threat

Increased bag searches and road closures will also be in place at Celtic Park.

Celtic Park: Around 60,000 fans expected.

Armed police will be on patrol when Celtic face Anderlecht in the Champions League.

Increased bag searches and road closures will also be in place for the tie at Celtic Park on Tuesday.

Around 60,000 fans are expected to attend the match, which starts at 7.45pm.

Superintendent Alan Murray said: "The overall policing plan will include additional security measures in and around the stadium, such as road closures."

He added: "I would like to emphasise that the security measures, which includes the presence of armed officers, are not in response to any particular threat as there is no intelligence to suggest that.

"Similar measures have been introduced across a number of stadia.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to remind those attending to be aware of restrictions on what you can bring into the stadium.

"Additionally, anyone intent in causing disorder or hate crime can be expected to be arrested by police."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.