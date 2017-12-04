Trains cancelled after lorry smashes into railway bridge

The crash happened near Cappielow in Greenock shortly before 10am on Monday.

Delays: Engineers called. SWNS

Trains have been cancelled after a lorry smashed into a railway bridge.

The crash happened near Cappielow in Greenock, Inverclyde, shortly before 10am on Monday.

The roof of the lorry has been ripped off in the smash, which happened between Cartsdyke and Bogston.

Services between Glasgow Central and Gourock have been cancelled.

Engineers are trying to remove the lorry, which is wedged under the bridge.

