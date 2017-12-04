Murder probe as body of woman found in city centre flat

The 30-year-old was found dead in Blythswood Court in Glasgow on Saturday.

Blythswood Court: Suspicious death. STV

A murder inquiry has been launched after the body of a woman was found in a city centre flat.

The 30-year-old was found dead in Blythswood Court in Glasgow at 4.30am on Saturday.

Her death is being treated as suspicious and a murder investigation has been launched.

Officers are following a positive line of enquiry.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 4.30am on Saturday, the body of a 30-year-old woman was found within a flat in Blythswood Court, Glasgow.

"Following a post-mortem examination, her death is being treated as suspicious and a murder inquiry is under way."

