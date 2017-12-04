  • STV
New £6.5m project to promote 'active travel' in Glasgow

STV

A segregated route, running from Queen's Park to Stockwell Street, will be created.

South City Way: Travel times will be cut for those travelling by bike. GCC

A new multi-million pound project will promote "active travel" in Glasgow.

The £6.5m South City Way will create a segregated route for cyclists and pedestrians, running from Queen's Park in the south side to Stockwell Street in the Merchant City.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf oversaw the launch of the initial project work on Monday as efforts began to break ground at the site.

He said: "Glasgow City Council has demonstrated real vision through its commitment to develop this major active travel route from the south side to the city centre.

"Whether you live, travel or work in Glasgow, this infrastructure will allow generations of people to better and easier enjoy the benefits of greener and healthier modes of transport."

The project has been granted £3.25m from the Scottish Government, which will be matched by Glasgow City Council.

It is expected to be completed by late next year, cutting journey times from the park to the city centre to about 12 minutes on a bike.

Councillor Anna Richardson, city convener for sustainability and carbon reduction, said: "We want to see more people cycling and walking, and the right infrastructure is key in ensuring these options are safe, enjoyable and sustainable.

"Increasing the number of everyday journeys by bike brings benefits both to individuals and our city."

An artists impression of the project. Glasgow City Council

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.