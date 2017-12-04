Two men charged after house and car destroyed by fire
The house in Annan was damaged after the fire broke out in a BMW parked in the driveway.
Two men have been charged after a house was destroyed by a fire in Dumfries and Galloway.
The property on Northfield Park in Annan was gutted by flames in the early hours of Monday, November 6.
The fire is thought to have started in a BMW parked in the driveway before the flames spread to the house.
Police Scotland have now said two men, aged 22 and 33, have been arrested and charged with wilful fire-raising in connection with the incident.
They are expected to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court later on Monday.
