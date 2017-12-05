Third man arrested after blaze destroyed house and car
The family living at the home on Northfield Park, Annan, escaped the fire on November 6.
A third man has been arrested after a fire destroyed a house and a car.
The family living at the home on Northfield Park in Annan, Dumfries and Galloway, escaped the blaze on November 6.
Police said a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
He is expected to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
On Monday, two men aged 22 and 33 were charged in connection with the incident.
