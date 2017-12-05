Teacher kicked man in the head at Still Game live show

Calum MacLennan was fined and demoted from his job after the assault at the SSE Hydro.

SSE Hydro: MacLennan was convicted of assault. Neale Smith

A teacher who assaulted a man at a Still Game live show has been demoted and reprimanded by teaching watchdogs.

Calum MacLennan kicked the man in the head after an argument broke out at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow in February.

Mr MacLennan was then restrained by security staff and received a fine after being convicted of assault.

He was demoted from his position as a principal teacher after South Lanarkshire Council investigated.

A General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) panel, which has the power to strike off teachers, has now handed him a reprimand.

The panel said it had received a "large number of positive references" from friends and colleagues.

'It was an isolated incident in an otherwise unblemished teaching career.' GTCS panel

A GTCS hearing in Edinburgh last month heard Mr MacLennan had gone to the Still Game show at the SSE Hydro on February 4 with his pregnant wife and friends.

Mr MacLennan had been drinking and became "engaged in an altercation" with a man sitting in front of him at the arena.

The man had accused the physics teacher of spilling a drink on him.

As the argument escalated and more people became involved, Mr MacLennan kicked the man in the head, causing him to fall and hit his head on a railing.

This left the man with a cut that required hospital treatment and five stitches.

Security staff at the venue later restrained Mr MacLennan and he was charged with assault.

In June, he was fined £200 and ordered to pay the victim £300 at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

An investigation by South Lanarkshire Council led to him being demoted from his position at a principal teacher.

The GTCS panel noted Mr MacLennan had shown remorse for his actions and many of his friends and colleagues had provided charachter references.

The panel said: "It was an isolated incident in an otherwise unblemished teaching career.

"There has been no repetition since the incident and the likelihood of repetition is extremely low."

They said there had been "substantial provocation" with the victim becoming aggressive towards the teacher and his pregnant wife.

Mr MacLennan agreed to a reprimand being placed on his record for a year.

Tony McDaid, executive director of South Lanarkshire Council Education Resources, said: "We are aware of and have noted the GTCS hearing outcome."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.