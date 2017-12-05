Lit flare thrown into crowd at Liam Gallagher show

The former Oasis frontman performed at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Monday night.

Liam Gallagher: The Rock 'n' Roll star was back in Glasgow. PA

A flare was thrown into the crowd at the Liam Gallagher show on Monday night.

Videos on Twitter show a fan holding a flare for a minute before launching it into the crowd behind them.

Smoke bombs were also reportedly set off in the standing area of the SSE Hydro.

An SSE Hydro spokeswoman said: "A member of the public produced and threw a flare at last night's performance.

"The venue does not condone this sort of reckless behaviour which spoils everyone else's enjoyment of an event.

"Anyone caught in possession with such items will be removed from the arena."

A police spokeswoman said they were not investigating the incident.

They also confirmed that a man had been arrested for alleged drug possession before the show.

